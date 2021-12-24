THANKS, ANTI-MASKERS!:

Hospital admissions for the flu are up nearly 34% over the past week, reaching a seven-day average of nearly 250 per day as of Thursday, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Average daily admissions never topped 125 last flu season.





About 8,400 patients with Covid have been admitted to U.S. hospitals each day on average over the past week, the data shows, up 5% from a week ago but lower than the delta wave's peak level of more than 12,000 daily admissions over the summer.





Last year, the U.S. had virtually no flu season as public health protocols to slow the transmission of the coronavirus also prevented the spread of influenza, Shafir said. Flu cases reached an all-time low last season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.





Flu season came back as U.S. officials have relaxed restrictions such as mask-wearing and limited gatherings with Covid vaccines available this year.