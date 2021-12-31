DeSantis' official Twitter account has recently shared photos of him that were apparently taken several days earlier without noting the fact. On Tuesday, DeSantis' account posted a photo that had been taken 12 days earlier--a fact later confirmed to MSNBC by the governor's office.





On Thursday, DeSantis' Twitter account shared a photo of him at Bagelicious Deli & Bakery in Ocala, Florida. Grant Stern, executive director of Occupy Democrats, pointed to a December 17 Facebook post from Bagelicious Deli & Bakery featuring that same photo.





"Ron DeSantis is still living in December 17th. #WhereIsRon," Stern wrote.