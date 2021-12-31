December 31, 2021
SUBLIME:
Where Is Ron DeSantis? Photos Fuel Speculation About Whereabouts of Florida Governor (DARRAGH ROCHE, 12/31/21, Newsweek)
DeSantis' official Twitter account has recently shared photos of him that were apparently taken several days earlier without noting the fact. On Tuesday, DeSantis' account posted a photo that had been taken 12 days earlier--a fact later confirmed to MSNBC by the governor's office.On Thursday, DeSantis' Twitter account shared a photo of him at Bagelicious Deli & Bakery in Ocala, Florida. Grant Stern, executive director of Occupy Democrats, pointed to a December 17 Facebook post from Bagelicious Deli & Bakery featuring that same photo."Ron DeSantis is still living in December 17th. #WhereIsRon," Stern wrote.
