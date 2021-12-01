December 1, 2021
SOMETIMES WINNING IS THE HARDEST REALITY TO ACCEPT:
Biden nearly ended the drone war, and nobody noticed (Ryan Cooper, DECEMBER 1, 2021, The Week)
Our infamous drone war has largely faded from the headlines. Aside from one strike that went horribly wrong during the U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan, there has been vanishingly little coverage of what's going on with the signature American tactic of the war on terror: remote-controlled death robots.So I was rather taken aback to discover President Biden has almost totally halted drone strikes, and airstrikes in general, around the world. It's a remarkable foreign policy reform, but also a remarkable failure of both government communication and media coverage. A hugely significant change in foreign policy has happened -- and almost nobody is paying attention.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 1, 2021 12:00 AM