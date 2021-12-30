December 30, 2021
NO ONE WILL MISS JOBS:
The Year Basic Income Programs Went Mainstream (Sarah Holder, December 28, 2021, Bloomberg)
At least 20 guaranteed income pilots have launched in cities and counties across the U.S. since 2018, and more than 5,400 families and individuals have started receiving between $300 and $1,000 a month, according to a Bloomberg CityLab analysis. If all these programs complete their pilot periods as planned, they'll have given out at least $35 million.These figures mark the close of a year of rapid growth for U.S. programs that give some residents direct cash payments, with a half-dozen other pilots promised to launch in cities next year. For many advocates, the concept of "basic income" has evolved from the more expansive UBI -- a universal basic income to all residents -- to more targeted guaranteed income programs that have the goal of narrowing inequality and dismantling poverty.As local programs sprouted up in cities across the U.S. in 2021, more than 60 mayors joined a coalition to advocate for the policy in their cities and nationally. Among Democrats, at least, it is no longer considered radical to propose giving low-income residents money with none of the traditional strings of welfare attached. And at the national level, Congress engaged in its own temporary mass cash distribution program, in the form of stimulus checks to the vast majority of Americans.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 30, 2021 12:00 AM