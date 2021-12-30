NO ONE WILL MISS JOBS:

At least 20 guaranteed income pilots have launched in cities and counties across the U.S. since 2018, and more than 5,400 families and individuals have started receiving between $300 and $1,000 a month, according to a Bloomberg CityLab analysis. If all these programs complete their pilot periods as planned, they'll have given out at least $35 million.

These figures mark the close of a year of rapid growth for U.S. programs that give some residents direct cash payments, with a half-dozen other pilots promised to launch in cities next year. For many advocates, the concept of "basic income" has evolved from the more expansive UBI -- a universal basic income to all residents -- to more targeted guaranteed income programs that have the goal of narrowing inequality and dismantling poverty.

