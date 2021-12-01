NO ONE HATES JUST MUSLIMS:

Some months ago, Zemmour has praised Marshall Pétain, the war-time collaborationist leader of France, who cooperated with the Nazis to send many thousands of French Jews to extermination camps.





He said it was a national tragedy that the Allies lost WWI.





As he wrote in a book, it would have been better if a "Pax Germanica" (a German peace) had been established in Europe after 1918.





That would have stopped, Zemmour argues, the dominance of the United States of America and Britain.





It is not unusual in France to complain about "les Anglo-Saxons" but no one running for high office has said it would have better if the Kaiser and Prussian Junkers had won World War 1 or singled out the anti-Jewish collaborator Pétain for praise.