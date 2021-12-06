December 6, 2021
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
Far-right French presidential hopeful promises 'reconquest' at rally (Antony Paone and Leigh Thomas, 12/05/21, Reuters)
A home for the Trumpists."If I win this election, it won't be another rotation of power but a reconquest of the greatest country in the world," Zemmour said in a nearly hour-and-a-half-long speech.He said he was calling his party "Reconquest", a name that evokes the historic period known as the Reconquista, when Christian forces drove Muslim rulers from the Iberian peninsula.
