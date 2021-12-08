December 8, 2021
LOCKDOWNS WORK:
And Now, Some Good News About Americans and Money (JORDAN WEISSMANN, DEC 07, 20217, Slate)
The report reveals three interesting facts: First, Americans still have significantly more cash on hand than they did before the pandemic. Second, instead of declining, balances stayed roughly stable between July and the end of September. And third, both these facts were true for Americans in all four income quartiles.
Switch to consumption taxes and drive the trend.
