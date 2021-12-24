LEGISLATORS ARE NOT GOVERNORS:

Biden did indeed urge people to get boosted, saying they were free and available, but except for announcing a set of pop-up clinics around the United States, he didn't articulate the plan to get this done. As for vaccine misinformation, he told its purveyors to "stop it," which is far from the campaign we need to address the anti-vaccine propaganda circulating widely in the United States and the corporate reticence to take vaccination seriously.





We already know vaccines alone will not solve this problem. The president made a bet in March that vaccination could return the country to some semblance of normalcy, promising a "summer of freedom." But as the delta variant emerged, the highly transmissible strain tore through the country, outpacing the speed of our vaccination efforts.





Public health experts called for more emphasis on a wider range of interventions, including rapid testing, masking and environmental controls, such as the upgrading of ventilation systems in buildings across the country. Yet such measures remain underutilized here in the United States. White House press secretary Jen Psaki even scorned those who suggested making rapid testing more widely available, dressing down an NPR reporter who made a suggestion of sending tests to every American household.





To its credit, the administration has since announced it would begin to send 500 million rapid tests to Americans in January, although it's not clear whether the administration has put in an order for such tests. And at the scale promised, every American would receive a one-time delivery of no more than a single test at some point this winter. The president also claimed that schools need to be open and they are safer than ever, pointing out that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now endorsed a "test and stay" strategy to make this possible. Except, the infrastructure and resources to carry out that strategy are simply not there for many school districts.





On masks, the president suggested we should wear them even if we're fully vaccinated. But again, he made no offer to make it easier for Americans to get high-quality N95 masks, which are far better at protecting people from infection than blue surgical masks or cloth masks in the age of omicron.





On ventilation and environmental controls? The president didn't say a word. On global vaccination efforts critical to stopping new variants from emerging? Nothing either.