JUST THE "COMMON COLD"...:

In New York City, it "identified four-fold increases in COVID-19 hospital admissions for children 18 and under beginning the week of December 5 through the current week," it said.

Omicron will become the dominant strain of COVID in Israel within one to two weeks, and it could spread so fast that quarantine will become "rampant," according to a panel of experts from the Hebrew University.





While official figures only categorize about a tenth of Israel's 12,000 coronavirus cases as Omicron patients, team head Prof. Nadav Katz said the actual figure is probably higher -- and numbers are about to grow quickly.





He predicted that the number of new infections will double weekly, and that the proportion of them that are Omicron will grow sharply. If this happens, COVID restrictions are likely to be bolstered with social distancing rules, such as more work-from-home in the private sector, within two weeks, he said.