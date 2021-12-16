JUST "CONCERNED PARENTS":

The latest COVID-19 surge at Concord Hospital is bringing in patients who are younger than previous surges, more likely to be middle-aged than living in nursing homes, but otherwise it is depressingly familiar, with unvaccinated people filling beds and no end in sight.





"The piece that's more difficult are the staffing shortages, the morale. The general level of grind for our nurses, in particular, is really challenging," said Dr. Matthew Gibb, chief clinical officer of the hospital. "The difficulties have gotten incrementally more difficult, week after week."





Concord Hospital has more than 50 COVID patients and four out of five of them are unvaccinated.





"We have had some cases where people have regretted not taking it more seriously, and they got seriously ill," Gibb said. "There still is a powerful level of what I would call denial in some folks who come in, unvaccinated."