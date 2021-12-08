INSTITUTIONAL:

The caption read "hanging with the homies."





The picture above it showed several Black men who had been lynched.





Another photo asked what someone should do if their girlfriend was having an affair with a Black man. The answer, according to the caption, was to break "a tail light on his car so the police will stop him and shoot him."





Someone else sent a picture of a candy cane, a Christmas tree ornament, a star for the top of the tree and an "enslaved person."





"Which one doesn't belong?" the caption asked.





"You don't hang the star," someone wrote back.





The comments represent a sliver of a trove of racist text messages exchanged by more than a dozen current and former Torrance police officers and recruits. [...]





According to the district attorney's records reviewed by The Times, Schroeder sent one message in the texts reading "No Jews, No Blacks," and made racist remarks about a child eating a watermelon.



