December 9, 2021
HUMAN RIGHTS AND DECARBONIZATION?:
Germany's new foreign minister to put climate 'high up' on diplomatic agenda (Deutsche-Welle, 12/09/21)
Newly instated German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressed the importance of tackling the climate crisis on her diplomatic agenda before kicking off her first official trip to Paris on Thursday. [...]She met with her French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, and said in a press conference afterward that they had discussed the two countries' shared goals as well as climate policy, the crisis at the Poland-Belarus border and the conflict in eastern Ukraine.She also called for a common response to the case of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai and the possibility of diplomatic boycotts of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.
She's alienating the right people.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 9, 2021 12:00 AM