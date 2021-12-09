HUMAN RIGHTS AND DECARBONIZATION?:

Newly instated German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressed the importance of tackling the climate crisis on her diplomatic agenda before kicking off her first official trip to Paris on Thursday. [...]





She met with her French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, and said in a press conference afterward that they had discussed the two countries' shared goals as well as climate policy, the crisis at the Poland-Belarus border and the conflict in eastern Ukraine.



