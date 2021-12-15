HOW MUCH GREENER IS MY VALLEY:

The UK government has launched the latest and biggest renewable energy tender this week, seeking to attract 12GW of new renewable energy capacity.





The fourth round of the UK's hugely successful Contracts for Difference (CfD) renewable energy tender is backed by £285 million ($A530 million) of funding per year.





It is the country's main mechanism for supporting the deployment of low-carbon electricity generation, including nuclear, and has already allocated around 16GW of new renewable electricity capacity through the first three rounds - including 13GW of offshore wind.