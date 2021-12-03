HECK, IT'S JUST A CHRISTIAN HERESY:

ISLAM

The Islamic faith was founded by Muhammad on the Arabian Peninsula in the early seventh Century. He claimed to be restoring the monotheistic religion corrupted by the Jews and Christians. As a result, Muslims acknowledge the impact of Jesus and recognize Him as a significant person within their own religious system. The Quran describes Jesus in the following way:





Jesus Was Born of a Virgin.

The Quran describes Mary as a virgin prior to her miraculous conception. The conversation between Mary and Allah is recorded in the Quran.





Jesus Was to Be Revered.

Jesus is held in high regard within the Muslim worldview. According to a legend, when Muhammad eliminated all the images of other gods in the Ka'bah, he refused to destroy the statue of Mary and the infant Christ. Jesus remains in a position of respect and reverence within Islam. While Muslims believe Jesus was to be revered as a prophet and Apostle of God, they do not believe He was more than this.





Jesus Was A Prophet.

While Muhammad is described as the final prophet from God, he listed the previous prophets and included Jesus in that list. Muslims believe Jesus was a prophet, but they deny He is God or the "Son of God."

Jesus Was A Miracle Worker. Muslims believe Jesus performed many miracles. These miracles included the healing of a blind man and a leper and bringing life to the dead.





Jesus Ascended to Heaven and Will Come Again.

Islam also acknowledges Jesus ascended into heaven in bodily form. The Quran reports Jesus will come again (as a Muslim, returning to revive Islam), and that He will sit beside Allah during the judgment. While Muslims acknowledge the ascension, they either deny that Jesus was crucified or that He died on the cross. Most simply believe Jesus' death was an illusion (and some even believe that Judas Iscariot was mistaken for Jesus on the cross).