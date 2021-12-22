HARD TO BE WORSE:

I'm not sure people truly the magnitude of all of this. The president of the United States and his subordinates intentionally took actions which directly contributed to the unnecessary deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans.





It wasn't an accident. It wasn't a mistake. Everyone around him knew what the outcome was going to be.





And they didn't say anything about it to the public. They just complained to each other in emails.





What we experienced was a total system failure: The leadership was corrupt. The institutions were unable to check the corruption. Even the supposedly non-partisan grownups became complicit.





And if we don't create accountability and consequences, then other systems will fail, too.