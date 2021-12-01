December 1, 2021
GOSH, WHY DOES IRAN WANT NUKES?:
Israel army preparing for all scenarios to strike Iran, spokesman says (MEMO, December 1, 2021)
"I won't go into policy details, but as we have said in the past, we are preparing for all eventualities," Kochav told Israeli radio Kan Bet.He added: "We have enhanced our level of readiness, and the military and operational spheres are at the forefront of both preventing Iran from establishing itself in the northern arena and preventing it from becoming a threshold state.""When I say that we are accelerating our plans against Iran - I mean precisely that."
Iran criticises US support for Israel nuclear program (MEMO, December 1, 2021)
Iran's permanent representative to the United Nations, Majid Takht Ravanchi, criticised the United States' support for the Israeli nuclear programme, saying it "makes it impossible to achieve a Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction."
But nukes aren't a problem when they're pointed at Muslims.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 1, 2021 12:00 AM