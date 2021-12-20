December 20, 2021
EVERY HOME A NODE:
All signs point to a quick transition to renewables. But can we connect them? (Giles Parkinson, 20 December 2021, Renew Economy)
Clean Energy Council CEO Kane Thornton says grid connection has emerged as the single greatest challenge for renewable energy projects since at least 2019, and the issue is acting as a stop to the enormous capital flows that should be flowing into the Australian economy through clean energy projects."The Connection Reform Initiative stands out as a new model for innovation and collaboration in solving such a complex problem," he said in a statement"I want to thank the hundreds of people from across the energy sector for their effort and contribution, particularly the CEC's members and AEMO, our co-sponsor for this Initiative."A reformed connection process is now within our grasp, providing greater efficiency and certainty. It's the certainty that will be crucial if we are to accelerate the deployment of our world class renewable energy and Australia's efforts to decarbonise our electricity sector and achieve net zero emissions long before 2050.
