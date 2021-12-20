EVERY HOME A NODE:

Clean Energy Council CEO Kane Thornton says grid connection has emerged as the single greatest challenge for renewable energy projects since at least 2019, and the issue is acting as a stop to the enormous capital flows that should be flowing into the Australian economy through clean energy projects.





"The Connection Reform Initiative stands out as a new model for innovation and collaboration in solving such a complex problem," he said in a statement





"I want to thank the hundreds of people from across the energy sector for their effort and contribution, particularly the CEC's members and AEMO, our co-sponsor for this Initiative.



