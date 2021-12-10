DONALD WHO?:

On Wednesday night, the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act passed in the House of Representatives by an overwhelming 428-1. This follows a unanimously passed Senate vote from July, which is set for President Joe Biden's approval by the end of this year. This will likely have major implications for China's exports of cotton and solar panels.





Wednesday also saw the passage of a resolution "condemning the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity being committed against the Uyghurs...".





These two moves were followed Thursday with the release of the findings of an independent international tribunal concluding that China is committing genocide against the Uyghur people. The tribual found "intent to destroy," a key criterion of the Genocide Convention under Article II.