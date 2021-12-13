...AND CHEAPER...:

The United States, and particularly the western United States, is a hotbed of geothermal energy that could meet the electric and thermal energy requirements of the entire country many times over.





In this paper, we identify the technological, economic, and political reasons that the United States has failed to exploit its geothermal resources. We provide actionable policy recommendations to sustainably and economically utilize the vast energy reserves under our feet, namely:





Streamline the federal permitting process for geothermal projects -- Federal permitting restrictions on drilling geothermal wells on public land are more burdensome than for otherwise similar oil and gas drilling projects. Extending the same National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) exclusions that oil and gas projects have to geothermal projects would enable the fledgling industry to quickly scale in the parts of the country with the shallowest heat resources.





Increase the federal budget for large scale geothermal R&D projects, particularly those led by public-private partnerships -- Expanding the budget for the Department of Energy's (DOE) flagship FORGE geothermal site would generate valuable data about experimental drilling techniques and provide the private sector additional opportunities for large-scale field demonstrations to attract additional investment.





Create incentives for geothermal generation in state electricity markets -- Adjusting the criteria for Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPSs) in states that are unnecessarily restrictive would help put geothermal energy on an even playing field when compared to wind or solar. Further, adding a requirement that some percentage of RPS goals be met by a clean, baseload power source would acknowledge the special importance of geothermal for firming our energy supply.





Establish federal innovation prizes (or related mechanisms) for the development of key geothermal technologies -- Drilling deep into bedrock is difficult and time consuming. And identifying the most fruitful subsurface locations to drill for geothermal energy is expensive. Accelerating breakthroughs in these key technological bottlenecks could dramatically impact the pace of geothermal power generation.



