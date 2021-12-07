...AND CHEAPER...:

From Plymouth State University:





Environmental sustainability, financial flexibility, and enhanced student services will be coming together in the form of two leased Nissan Leaf "vehicle to grid" (V2G) capable electric cars. Plymouth State plans to have the first V2G charging stations in the region installed on campus, representing its latest move toward building a sustainable environment. PSU has found a valuable partner in the New Hampshire Electric Co-op (NHEC), which is starting a new program to help maximize value for V2G-capable electric cars.





Unlike standard electric vehicles that have a one-way relationship with power sources, V2Gs have the ability to both draw and return electric current to a cooperating utility. Plymouth State currently has two level 2 (240 volt) chargers located by the Physical Plant Office, which are available to provide power to the Leafs right away. Plans call for installation of one or more level 3 (480 volt) "fast chargers" next spring. Those units will permit bi-directional charging and discharging.



