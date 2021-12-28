December 28, 2021

ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

Rand Paul Ridiculed After Accusing Dems of 'Stealing' Elections by Persuading People to Vote For Them (Jamie Ross, Dec. 28, 2021, Daily Beast)

Paul's tweet read: "How to steal an election: 'Seeding an area heavy with potential Democratic votes with as many absentee ballots as possible, targeting and convincing potential voters to complete them in a legally valid way, and then harvesting and counting the results.'" 

For the Right/Left, representative government is the problem. 

