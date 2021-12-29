AFGHANIWHAT?:

Despite unprecedented levels of hunger and starvation for which U.S. sanctions bear important responsibility, Afghanistan has once again virtually disappeared from the most important single source of world news for most Americans.





Since September, which marked the end of U.S. efforts to evacuate its citizens and its foreign and Afghan allies, the evening news programs of the three dominant U.S. television networks -- ABC, NBC, and CBS -- have collectively devoted a grand total of 21 minutes -- spread over ten story segments -- to Afghanistan.



