December 29, 2021
AFGHANIWHAT?:
Out of sight, out of mind: Afghanistan vanishes from US news (Jim Lobe, 12/29/21, Responsible Statecraft)
Despite unprecedented levels of hunger and starvation for which U.S. sanctions bear important responsibility, Afghanistan has once again virtually disappeared from the most important single source of world news for most Americans.Since September, which marked the end of U.S. efforts to evacuate its citizens and its foreign and Afghan allies, the evening news programs of the three dominant U.S. television networks -- ABC, NBC, and CBS -- have collectively devoted a grand total of 21 minutes -- spread over ten story segments -- to Afghanistan.That marks a stunning plunge in evening news attention from a total of 427 minutes devoted to Afghanistan in the two previous months, about 75 percent of which were broadcast in August during the Taliban's takeover of the country and the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. and allied personnel. Just one three-minute segment has aired since December 1.
The hysterics were fun while they lasted though.
