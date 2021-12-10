A MORALLY HEALTHY ADMISSION:

This came during a trip to neighbouring Egypt yesterday where Lapid met with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry to discuss a host of issues, Israel Kan TV channel reported.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has proposed improving living conditions in the besieged Gaza Strip in return for calm.

The point being that Israel controls their economy.

Israeli author David Grossman suggested Israel's occupation of parts of the West Bank had turned into an "apartheid" government in an interview on Thursday.





"Maybe it should no longer be called an 'occupation,' but there are much harsher names, like 'apartheid,' for example," he told Army Radio.





Grossman, one of Israel's most prominent authors, said the government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was "good and important."



