November 27, 2021
WHERE'S DONALD WHEN THEY NEED HIM?:
In joint op-ed, China and Russia decry US democracy summit (AFP, November 27, 2021)
Calling the US plan "an evident product of its Cold-War mentality," ambassadors Anatoly Antonov of Russia and Qin Gang of China said the December 9-10 event would "stoke up ideological confrontation and a rift in the world, creating new 'dividing lines.'"The summit is meant to fulfill a campaign pledge by Biden to advance the cause of global democracy at a time when autocratic governments have been on the rise.
the world is divided between Nationalists and democrats.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 27, 2021 2:30 PM