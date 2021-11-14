THEY'RE JUST "CONCERNED PARENTS":

Fox News edited an article Sunday to downplay the presence of white nationalists at an anti-vaccine protest over the weekend, removing references to the racist activists after an initial article describing their role organizing the event prompted pushback from far-right critics.





On Saturday afternoon, followers of white-nationalist leader Nick Fuentes rallied near New York City's Gracie Mansion to protest the city's vaccine mandate. That night, Fox News writer Adam Sabes wrote an article about Fuentes' group facing off with left-wing, anti-fascist activists.





The article's original headline read "Antifa members clash with White nationalists over COVID vaccine mandate outside NYC's Gracie Mansion." The first version of the article described how Fuentes' fans call themselves "groypers," and included an Anti-Defamation League description of them "as a white supremacist group."





The story soon prompted online criticism from Fuentes and other far-right activists, including columnist Michelle Malkin. On social media app Telegram, Fuentes declared that Fox was "scum" for quoting the ADL.