THE SNOWFLAKE DEFENSE:

Travis McMichael had every reason to fear a 25-year-old Black man running through his Georgia neighborhood and was justified in attempting to make a "citizen's arrest" that led to the deadly shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, an attorney for the defense said in one final appeal to jurors.





Attorney Jason Sheffield said his client did nothing wrong when he and his father, Gregory McMichael, decided to chase after Arbery on the afternoon of Feb. 23, 2020, because of alleged reports of stolen goods, trespassing, and break-ins in the neighborhood.





"What was happening in their neighborhood scared them," Sheffield said during closing arguments in the Glynn County courthouse Monday.