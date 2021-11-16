November 16, 2021
THE GREEN REVOLUTION IS THE WAR FOR INDEPENDENCE:
Electric cars could one day power your house - here's how to make it happen (Tom Stacey & Ying Xie, 11/16/21, CapX)
Electric cars could help to power millions of households in the coming years, simply by harnessing their battery power. The electricity in the vehicle's battery could be plugged back into the grid, instead of being stored. The technique was pioneered in Japan and our research will help understand how best to use it in the UK.Many electric vehicles (EVs) are being produced with the ability to use their onboard battery to send power back to the electricity supply they are connected to. Whether that is the owner's house, or the electricity grid more generally, these technologies have been led by governments and electric car manufacturers mainly in order to balance the demand on the power transmission network, or grid.The ability to use these huge connected batteries complies with the future management and provision of cleaner grids - instead of burning fossil fuels to generate electricity, we should harness clean renewable sources such as wind and solar when abundant, and store the electricity in batteries for when not. So by charging electrical vehicles from renewable sources, we can lower our greenhouse emissions.
