THE GREEN REVOLUTION IS THE WAR FOR INDEPENDENCE:

Electric cars could help to power millions of households in the coming years, simply by harnessing their battery power. The electricity in the vehicle's battery could be plugged back into the grid, instead of being stored. The technique was pioneered in Japan and our research will help understand how best to use it in the UK.





Many electric vehicles (EVs) are being produced with the ability to use their onboard battery to send power back to the electricity supply they are connected to. Whether that is the owner's house, or the electricity grid more generally, these technologies have been led by governments and electric car manufacturers mainly in order to balance the demand on the power transmission network, or grid.



