THE GND IS TOO CAUTIOUS:

[I]n the third quarter of this year, the country recorded a 0.5 percent year-on-year decline in emissions from fossil fuels and cement -- the first quarterly fall since the post-lockdown rebound, CREA analyst Lauri Myllyvirta found.





The decline was caused by a construction slump after Beijing cracked down on speculation and debt in the real estate sector, as well as high coal prices that resulted in power rationing across the country, Myllyvirta said.





"The drop in emissions could mark a turning point and an early peak in China's emissions total, years ahead of its target to peak before 2030," Myllyvirta said in his report.