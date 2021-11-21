SIMPLE ECONOMICS:

[A]t an event like this, one way I measure progress is by the way people are thinking about what it'll take to reach zero emissions. Do they think we already have all the tools we need to get there? Or is there a nuanced view of the complexity of this problem, and the need for new, affordable clean technology that helps people in low- and middle-income countries raise their standard of living without making climate change worse?





Six years ago, there were more people on the we-have-what-we-need side than on the innovation side. This year, though, innovation was literally on center stage. [...]





The second major shift is that the private sector is now playing a central role alongside governments and nonprofits. In Glasgow, I met with leaders in various industries that need to be part of the transition--including shipping, mining, and financial services--who had practical plans to decarbonize and to support innovation. I saw CEOs of international banks really engaging with these issues, whereas many of them wouldn't even have shown up a few years ago. (It made me wish we could get the same kind of turnout and excitement for conferences on global health!)





I announced that three new partners--Citi, the IKEA Foundation, and State Farm--will be working with Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, a program designed to get the most promising climate technologies to scale much faster than would happen naturally. They're joining the first round of seven partners we announced in September. It's amazing to see how much momentum Catalyst has generated in just a few months.





I was also honored to join President Biden and his climate envoy, John Kerry, to announce that Breakthrough Energy will be the primary implementation partner for the First Movers Coalition. It's a new initiative from the U.S. State Department and the World Economic Forum that will boost demand for emerging climate solutions in some of the sectors where it'll be especially hard to eliminate emissions: aviation, concrete and steel production, shipping, and more.





The third shift I'm seeing is that there's even more visibility for climate adaptation. The worst tragedy of rising temperatures is that they will do the most harm to the people who have done the least to cause them. And if we don't help people in low- and middle-income countries thrive despite the warming that is already under way, the world will lose the fight against extreme poverty.