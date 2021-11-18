November 18, 2021
RECOGNIZE THE HOUTHI AS WELL:
U.S. senators move to block $650 million arms sale to Saudi Arabia (The New Arab, 19 November, 2021)
A group of U.S. senators are opposing the Biden administration's first major arms sale to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over Riyadh's involvement in the conflict in Yemen, three senators announced on Thursday.A joint resolution of disapproval to block a proposed $650 million in U.S. arms sales to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was introduced by Republicans Rand Paul and Mike Lee, as well as Bernie Sanders who caucuses with Democrats.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 18, 2021 7:51 PM