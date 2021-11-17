ORANGE IS THE NEW ORANGE:

Chansley pleaded guilty in September to obstructing an official proceeding.





He and thousands of other supporters of former US President Donald Trump stormed the building in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election. He has been detained since January.





Prosecutors described how during the riot, Chansley had taken then-vice president Mike Pence's seat on the dais in the Senate chamber, and left behind a message saying: "It's only a matter of time. Justice is coming."





Video footage showed Chansley in the chamber with an American flag on a spear, giving long howl and shouting "time's up."





"What you did was so serious that I cannot justify a sentence lower than what was suggested by federal sentencing guidelines," Judge Royce Lamberth said.