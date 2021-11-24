NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

Scholar of Jewish history Deborah Lipstadt, who has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, argued in an expert report presented to the court concerning the history, ideology, symbolism and rhetoric of antisemitism - subsequently summarized in her personal testimony - that the Charlottesville chant carried several meanings.





"In its simplest and most straightforward interpretation," she explained, "that chant can be understood to say Jews will not replace 'us,' i.e., white Christians in our job or our dominant place in society. We as whites will remain the dominant and supreme force in society."





She also pointed to a "subtler but deeply ideological meaning to this chant," rooted in the fear referred to by white nationalists as the "great replacement" or "white genocide." The Charlottesville chant is expressing centuries-old fears that Jews, in league with peoples of color, are engaged in a nefarious plot to destroy the white Christian civilization.





David Lane, a white supremacist convicted, among other crimes, of conspiring in the 1984 machine-gun assassination of the Jewish talk-radio host Alan Berg in Denver, did much to publicize this idea. "The Western nations," he wrote, "were ruled by a Zionist conspiracy ... [that] above all things wants to exterminate the White Aryan race." His 14-word goal, today a central plank of white nationalist ideology, declares that "we must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children."



