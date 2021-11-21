MORE REGULAR THAN THE Q CROWD BEING INVOLVED IN CHILD ABUSE:

The mysterious case of Rosemarie Hartle's vote in the last presidential election, three years after her death, was trumpeted in November 2020 by the Nevada Republican Party and various prominent conservatives. From then-President Donald Trump on down, Republicans used stories about phony votes cast under the names of dead people as key evidence for their claim that Joe Biden's victory was marred by major fraud.





The Hartle mystery is now solved. And it turns out that the fraud was committed by a Republican.





Hartle was married to Las Vegas businessman Donald Kirk Hartle, a registered Republican. In November 2020, Hartle told Las Vegas television station 8 News Now (KLAS-TV) that he felt "disbelief" when he found out that a mail-in ballot was submitted in his late wife's name. It was "pretty sickening," he said at the time, adding that he didn't know how it could've happened.





But Hartle had actually cast the phony ballot himself.





On Tuesday, Hartle pleaded guilty to the crime of voting more than once in the same election.