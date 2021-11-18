November 18, 2021
METRICS > EMOTIONS:
Rebounds In US Payrolls, Industrial Output Are Unusually Strong (The Capital Spectator, 11/18/21)
October data for the labor market and the industrial sector continue to paint a bright profile of recovery in absolute and relative terms vs. previous economic expansions. Retail sales data through last month, updated earlier in the week, suggest the same for personal consumption expenditures, which will be updated for October on Nov. 24. The weak outlier is personal income and it's unclear if this key indicator will deliver more encouraging results in the upcoming report.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 18, 2021 7:34 AM