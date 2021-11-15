November 15, 2021
IT'S A DEFLATIONARY EPOCH:
South Australia curtailed nearly as much wind and solar on Sunday as it used (Giles Parkinson, 15 November 2021Renew Economy)
South Australia produced nearly twice as much wind and solar as it could use at times on Sunday, forcing renewable plant operators to massively curtail their output. The total amount of curtailed at one point nearly equalled total demand.South Australia leads the world in the share of wind and solar in its grid, but it wasn't the only state affected by a big surplus of wind and solar over the weekend, with curtailment records falling across the grid.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 15, 2021 12:00 AM