November 24, 2021
EASY UNSQUEEZY:
The worst is over for global supply chains, but shipping association says industry faces lingering issues (Yen Nee Lee, 11/23/21, CNBC)
"There may still be swings, but overall, I think the worst is over," Esben Poulsson, who chairs the International Chamber of Shipping, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Tuesday.Poulsson explained that retailers had made a "significant level" of pre-orders, and that should help ease shortages of goods.
