...AND CHEAPER...:

Gelion's battery technology uses an electrolytic gel that is inherently fire retardant. In a recent test by the company's tech team, the battery did not catch fire, and even continued to operate, while being heated on a barbeque plate at about 700 degrees for half an hour.





On a practical level, this means the Endure battery systems can operate at temperatures up to 50°C without the need for air-conditioning systems.





Other advantages include that the batteries be discharged to zero volts without impacting performance, are more energy dense and last longer than traditional lead-acid batteries, and offer a safe and recyclable alternative to lithium-ion batteries for stationary storage.





"Gelion's robust and scalable zinc-bromide Endure batteries, coupled with large-scale solar energy could provide remote PNG communities with an affordable, renewable and robust solution for their energy needs," said Mayur managing director Paul Mulder.



