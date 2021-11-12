ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:





The House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attack subpoenaed Bannon in September, citing his presence in a Willard Hotel "war room" ahead of the assault and his statements on his podcast the day before in which he said, "all hell is going to break loose tomorrow":





Last month, the House of Representatives voted to hold Bannon in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with the subpoenas and to forward the charges to the Department of Justice for prosecution. On Friday, the attorney general acted, securing a grand jury indictment in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.





Bannon had clearly flouted the law by failing to appear for a deposition and produce documents in question.