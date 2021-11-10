November 10, 2021
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Trump Loses: Jan. 6 Committee Can Get White House Records (Jose Pagliery, Nov. 10, 2021, The Daily Beast)
U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, however, ruled that she would not step in the way of the Archives turning over those records."The court holds that the public interest lies in permitting--not enjoining--the combined will of the legislative and executive branches to study the events that led to and occurred on January 6, and to consider legislation to prevent such events from ever occurring again," she wrote.Chutkan agreed with the committee that this is "a matter of unsurpassed public importance because such information relates to our core democratic institutions and the public's confidence in them."
