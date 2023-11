Some folks will have noticed that we were hacked recently and the vulnerability appears to have been related to using a version of Movable Type that was badly outdated. After securing a new line of credit and working the IT team overtime, the Other Brother was able to switch us over to Word Press. It will take awhile to get used to the new software–given that I am functionally illiterate–and to restore Disqus and (maybe) the archives. Sorry for the inconvenience. Thanks to the OG OB!

Post navigation