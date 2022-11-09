YOU WON'T SHAKE DONALD AS LONG AS THE OCCUPATION CONTINUES:

An influential Hasidic rabbi from New York issued a harsh rebuke the day after Election Day of the Trumpism that has overtaken much of the Orthodox community.





"Trumpism became entangled in the Jewish camp," Rabbi Aaron Teitlebaum, the grand rebbe of one the Satmar Hasidic sects, said in a speech Wednesday at his yeshiva in Kiryas Joel, north of New York City. "This Trumpism twisted the minds of so many yiden. It brainwashed people - and that's so painful," he said, using the Yiddish word for Jews.





He alluded to many Orthodox groups' backing of Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican gubernatorial nominee, who lambasted the state Board of Regents' vote last month to strengthen oversight of secular studies at Orthodox schools. And Teitelbaum critiqued Orthodox voters' reverence for former President Donald Trump, who exhorted voters to "punish" Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul, who beat Zeldin in a close race on Tuesday.