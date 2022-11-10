November 10, 2022
YET HIS SUPPORTERS CLAIM NOT TO LIKE GOLDEN SHOWERS?:
Judge slaps sanctions on Trump lawyers for 'frivolous' Clinton lawsuit (JOSH GERSTEIN and KYLE CHENEY, 11/10/2022, Politico)
A federal judge on Thursday excoriated and sanctioned several members of Donald Trump's legal team, saying the former president's massive lawsuit against his former rival, Hillary Clinton, and dozens of other adversaries amounted to an intentional abuse of the legal system.
