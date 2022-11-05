WHY PERSECUTETH THOU mE?:

TIJUANA, Mexico -- The Border Church, or La Iglesia Fronteriza, is not a building -- or if it is, it only has a single wall. Instead, it is a weekly, bilingual, interdenominational service held simultaneously on either side of the US-Mexico border.





On the Tijuana side, under El Faro, the city's iconic white lighthouse, a group of about 50 gathers each week. Many are people from Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador fleeing gang violence or poverty. The church is a place where they come to pray, to receive help with asylum claims, and to find some solidarity with others hoping to reach the United States. Others are deportees from America, often people who came from Mexico as children and were sent back as adults to a country they hardly knew.





Almost by definition, the people gathered in Tijuana are in a state of flux. Guillermo Navarrete, the church's lay pastor, sometimes looks at them and sees invisible questions hanging over their heads, he said. "What will happen? What about me?"





Through gaps in the wall, the other half of the congregation -- Americans who join in solidarity or because of a family connection in Mexico -- is just visible in San Diego, about a hundred feet away across a no-man's land surveilled by cameras mounted on high white towers. The barrier, made up of rusted steel shafts, runs down the beach and into the Pacific Ocean.





Today, because of the distance separating them, the two halves of the congregation communicate mostly by WhatsApp calls or Facebook Live. But when the group first began to hold irregular services in the early 2000s, the collection of fences and dead space and watchtowers we call "the wall" was just one fence, with spaces big enough to pass the sacrament between.





Eventually, a new fence with a wire-mesh barrier was installed, and congregants from both sides could only exchange a "pinky kiss" with the pads of their smallest fingers. A second fence was also installed on the US side, some 50 yards from the first, such that congregants and others who come to meet family and friends across the border can now hardly see or hear each other, let alone touch.





"The body and blood of Christ became contraband," said Seth David Clark, the church's pastoral director on the US side, who has written a book about the church.