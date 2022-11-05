November 5, 2022
THE rIGHT IS FRENCH:
French lawmaker suspended after shouting, 'Go back to Africa,' in Parliament (Ellen Francis and Rick Noack, 11/04/22, Washington Post)
Carlos Martens Bilongo, a 31-year-old Black lawmaker who represents a district north of Paris, was addressing the National Assembly, or lower house, about migrants stranded at sea, when another member of Parliament, Grégoire de Fournas, 37, interrupted him and shouted that someone should ''go back to Africa.''
