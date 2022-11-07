November 7, 2022
THE MAGA BRAND:
On Eve Of Voting, 'Putin's Chef' Prigozhin Admits To U.S. Election Interference (Radio Free Europe, 11/07/22)
Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin -- both of whom have been sanctioned by Washington and European countries -- has admitted Moscow interferes with U.S. elections and vowed to continue to do so.In a post on his Telegram social media channel on November 7, Prigozhin, widely known as "Putin's Chef" for his company's catering contracts with the Kremlin, responded bluntly to a question from a follower asking about Russian efforts to influence elections in the United States by saying, "We interfered, we interfere and we will interfere."
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 7, 2022 11:20 AM