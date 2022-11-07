THE CASE FOR PROSECUTING DONALD:

Bolsonaro's allies got elected, he didn't. [...]





None of Bolsonaro's key allies had an interest in blowing up elections that he had lost but they had won, and their early concessions pulled the rug from under their leader's feet. ​​As Brian Winter, the prominent Brazil-watcher and editor-in-chief of Americas Quarterly, put it, "Brazilian conservatives performed so well in this election that they [wound up] pleading with Bolsonaro not to destroy the movement by encouraging mass civil unrest--by burning the house down on his way out." In a strange way, Bolsonarismo's stronger-than-expected showing made contesting the election harder, not easier.





Institutions were ready, both at home and abroad.





By being fully transparent about the danger he presented to democracy, Bolsonaro created every incentive for Brazil's state institutions to be fully on their guard against him. Prominent members of Congress, the Supreme Court and the military moved immediately to congratulate the president-elect, closing down many of the institutional avenues he might have used to contest the results. Lula fielded congratulatory calls from everyone from Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron to Nicolás Maduro and Vladimir Putin, with only a MAGA rump led by a jail-bound Steve Bannon urging him to contest the election. By moving quickly, this broad coalition made the hopelessness of Bolsonaro's position clear to him.





All of this must have brought the real stakes into focus. Bolsonaro's immediate future was never really a toss-up between prison, death or victory; it was just prison, because:





Brazil has no taboo against throwing former presidents in jail.





Perhaps the most unexpected factor here is also the most ironic. Lula, a former president himself, spent much of 2018 and 2019 in prison following a conviction (later overturned) for corruption. Bolsonaro could not, therefore, console himself that the authorities would show restraint about putting a former leader in jail: they'd already done so. In fact, he'd appointed the man who had prosecuted Lula to be his justice minister. There's a glorious cosmic irony in Bolsonaro being deterred by a precedent some of his most prominent supporters had engineered.