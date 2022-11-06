THANKS, VLAD!:

Belief that mutual economic dependence would avoid conflict is quickly - and dangerously - being replaced by new era of engagement avoidance (BILL EMMOTT, NOVEMBER 6, 2022, Asia Times)

For although engagement has gone out of fashion, the question still hangs in the air: What, truly, was the alternative? If the West had not "engaged" with China and Russia during the past 30 years, what would it have done instead?





Can countries like Japan or Britain or Germany or even the United States really decide totally to shun powers that are the size and importance of Russia or China? Would it really make sense to turn your back on them?





We shall find out the answer to this during the coming months and years. Certainly, both the West - especially Europe - and Russia are learning an important lesson from the war in Ukraine. It is that dependency on a hostile power for supplies of a crucial commodity - in this case, energy - can be turned into a weapon of war.





Yet, for Russia, the further lesson is that Europe has proven much more capable of dealing with that weaponization of energy supply than it expected, more capable of finding alternative supplies quite quickly and more capable of absorbing the economic costs of doing so.





This promises to do more long-term damage to Russia than to the West. By weaponizing the supply of gas, Russia has lost its major customer, probably permanently, without gaining any sustainable advantage in the war.





It is possible to imagine Europe returning as a buyer from Russia after the war has finished, but it will not buy anywhere near as large a quantity of Russian gas as it did before.





Russia has badly underestimated the political resolve of European governments and the resilience of their public opinion, which has remained firmly supportive of Ukraine and is now determined to avoid such dependency in the future.



