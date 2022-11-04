THANKS, VLAD!:

The UK has notched up a new wind energy generation record, with its offshore and onshore wind farms contributing more than 20 gigawatts to the national power supply at around midday on November 3.





According to a Tweet from the National Grid ESO, wind power generated 20,896MW in the 12:30 settlement period, contributing more than half (53%) of all of Great Britain's electricity.





"Overall, it was a VERY green day," the tweet continues, "70% of energy was zero carbon (Nuclear, Wind, Hydro, Solar & Storage).