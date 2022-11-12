THANKS, LIZ!:

Republicans nominated a cadre of far-right conspiracy theorists to try to take over the offices that run elections in a number of swing states, posing a huge risk to democracy and the 2024 election if they won.





But as of Friday morning, it appears that every single one of these candidates will lose.





The latest vote counts in Arizona and Nevada make it highly likely that the QAnon-affiliated candidates running for secretary of state in the two states will go down to defeat. If those results hold, that means that every secretary of state candidate in a swing state that backs former President Donald Trump's false claims about the 2020 election has lost their race.