November 7, 2022
THANKS, DEMOCRATS!:
Everyone thought this Republican would be easier to beat. He may win anyway. (Emma Platoff, November 6, 2022, Boston Globe)
Hassan was always expected to be one of Democrats' most vulnerable incumbents this cycle. But many in her party breathed a sigh of relief when Republicans nominated Bolduc, a rough-around-the-edges candidate whose campaign has been marked by outlandish claims and missteps. For a time, in September and October, polls showed Hassan with a consistent, if modest, lead.New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said earlier this year that Bolduc was "not a serious candidate"; establishment Republicans were so worried that Bolduc would be easy to beat that they spent millions boosting his more traditional GOP primary opponent, Chuck Morse. Democrats were so sure Bolduc would be a softer target that they spent millions against Morse in hopes of drawing the more favorable opponent. [...]Some New Hampshire political strategists believe that if Republicans had nominated more moderate candidates, the GOP slate would be polling even better. Arnie Arnesen, a radio host and former Democratic state representative in New Hampshire, said Bolduc and Leavitt are succeeding because "people don't know them."
With Governor Sununu at the top of the ballot, instead of Donald, the downticket GOP was always going to have a good year. Funding the worst Republican nominees was an act of irresponsibility by national Democrats.
